Editor,
In a recent column, Jon Mays suggests that San Mateo County Parks should have free entrance fees. I looked to see if other Bay Area counties (Santa Clara, Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa and Solano) have free entrance fees and found that they all charge fees. Unlike libraries that have no fees, county parks have many expenses such as maintaining picnic areas, disposal of picnic trash, maintaining hiking trails, paying park rangers and maintaining their vehicles. County parks also have many volunteers and the volunteers need training by park staff. Another expense is the maintenance and replacement of trees and plants.
Jim Schwartz
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.