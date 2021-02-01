Editor,
Losing my mother and mother-in-law to Alzheimer’s, I just want to commend U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, for her leadership in securing $3.1B in Alzheimer's research funding, support for the BOLD Act (addressing risk reduction and creating an infrastructure for public health to address cognitive impairment) and the HOPE act (to improve diagnosis and care). These efforts will lead us to soon seeing Alzheimer’s breakthroughs like we're seeing with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Michael Fox
Hillsborough
