Sue, I am no Trump fan, but knock off the banal nonsense that he might refuse to leave office (“The New Cabinet?” in the March 2 edition of the Daily Journal). It’s an inane way to add lines to a column, and flippant facetiousness. You trivialize our important safeguards and history.
Democrat behavior after the last election would imply a greater risk from Democrats if this election is lost too. You would think no party had ever lost an election before.
Parties change, transitions occur. This time will be no different.
C. Gillett
San Mateo
