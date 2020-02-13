Editor,
Thank you for your article, “Fighting sea level rises together,” in the Feb. 10 edition of the Daily Journal that covered the hearing of the California Assembly’s Select Committee regarding sea level rise and California’s economy. The hearing was at once sobering and inspiring, and your report admirably captured several of the more salient and expensive problems that our county will face with rising sea and bay levels.
The hearing left little doubt that the $5 billion climate resilience bond likely to be on the November ballot must pass if we are to prepare for the climate challenges ahead. The inspiring aspect of the hearing was that many elected officials are now taking the issue seriously. It is critical that our state legislators make climate adaptation, resilience and especially the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, top priorities.
The upcoming election of District 13’s state senator gives us a chance to send a climate champion to Sacramento. Many of the candidates show strong commitments to climate action. To learn more about their views, Citizens’ Climate Lobby and 25 other climate and environmental organizations recently sponsored a “Climate and Environment Candidate Forum.” If your readers missed the forum, they can view a recording of it on YouTube by searching “Climate and Environment Candidate Forum District 13.”
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
