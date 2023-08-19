Editor,
A headline in the Aug. 4 Daily Journal reads "Judge to decide if teen to be tried as adult." A street race in San Carlos resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman in November 2022.
Editor,
A headline in the Aug. 4 Daily Journal reads “Judge to decide if teen to be tried as adult.” A street race in San Carlos resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman in November 2022.
In Chesa Boudin’s San Francisco, prior to his recall as district attorney, street racing and sideshows were not, and are still not, being aggressively prosecuted. The result is the familiar black tire tracks in circles at almost every major intersection in San Francisco. These sideshows are dangerous. I have seen them happen on a number of occasions where the police park their squad cars at a polite distance and watch the activity without lifting a finger. They also fail to apprehend shoplifters throughout the city, probably also parking at a polite distance and watching without lifting a finger.
It all starts at the DA’s Office. If the DA refuses to prosecute crime, then the police follow suit and refuse to apprehend crime.
In San Mateo County, it’s different. We have a district attorney who actually wants to prosecute a juvenile killer as an adult. It used to be at the discretion of the DA to move to adult court but progressives passed a law that requires a judge’s order in 2018. The crime we see today is a result of this kind of progressive lawmaking.
James Mark Constantino
South San Francisco
