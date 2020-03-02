Editor,
This election, while I am still undecided on some things on my ballot, I without a doubt will be casting my ballot for Shelly Masur for state Senate. Shelly is an accomplished nonprofit leader, education advocate, community volunteer and mother, with 14 years of elected experience. She has tackled some of the toughest issues in Senate District 13, particularly in protecting high quality education for our children. On the school board, she was able to make lasting change that helped our community and she will be able to do the same in Sacramento.
When elected to the state Senate, Shelly will continue to fight for us by increasing funding, so California is in the top 10 in the country, ensure access to high quality early childhood education and childcare programs and invest in full-day kindergarten. Sacramento needs more leaders who have a background in education and who understand that our children and future generations are relying on leaders to make lasting change and that person is Shelly Masur.
Ann Berljafa
San Carlos
