Editor,
Newsom closes bars again but Napa County is allowed to stay open for wine tasting. Napa is where Newsom owns a winery and wine tasting so he can make money, hypocritical decision and conflict of interest.
This power mad governor is not looking at the facts such as 1,500 new cases and only one more death. What did you expect when reopening and people finally getting out but a big increase in cases but fact check the CDC and dig when you’re on its site because they make you look but when you find it you’ll see even the CDC shows the numbers are 10 times what they thought for asymptomatic and people who had it and didn’t know due to no symptoms or mild symptoms. When you put that in, the death count goes much lower per cases. How about a simple age breakdown, newborn to 20, 21 to 40, 41 to 60, 61 to 80, and over 80. Death by COVID-19 only for each age group.
Death by normal physical causes, (regular flu, heart attack, etc.) for each age group. Your 125,000 deaths would be then more accurate, not like what the media is giving you. Did you know hospitals get thousands of dollars for each COVID-19 patient in the hospital, could be why they classify nonCOVID-19 as COVID-19. The increase in hospitalizations, other surgeries are now being done so there are more people in the hospital but again, if they list them as COVID-19, they get more money.
The media is biased since they are owned by rich people of a certain party and if you start fact checking you will see for yourself because I know you want to be sure.
Michael Perkins
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.