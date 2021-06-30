Editor,
Burlingame’s potential penalties for historic structure demolition (SMDJ June 19 edition) sounds like window dressing to me.
Charming craftsman homes have been dropping like flies with the blessing of the Planning Commission. There are state laws that can be utilized to save historic sites, yet they never are. The Historic Society seems to be comprised of former members of the City Council and neither they nor the present council made any attempts to save the Gates House, Burlingame’s oldest residence. When all is said and done, more will be said than done.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
