The article about cut-through traffic in East San Carlos was very interesting (“Residents seek street closures in San Carlos” in the May 11 edition). It makes sense to address residents’ concerns given the unprecedented commercial growth occurring just south of them.
But I was surprised studying the issue was endorsed. Because the community was previously assured all that commercial development was anticipated in, and consistent with, the city’s General Plan. Surely traffic impacts were studied during the plan’s development? If so, further study should be unnecessary.
Of course, revisiting plans, even carefully crafted ones, when massive changes are about to occur makes sense. Even if those changes were anticipated. I guess doing a reevaluation just didn’t occur to the council a few years ago when those new projects were on the horizon.
Wait ... redoing the plan, or at least the east side part of it, was broached. Staff said it would be too expensive and too time-consuming to do and would risk annoying commercial developers. The council decided not to pursue it. Instead, they took an approach reaffirming all that commercial development.
Too bad. I wonder what other impacts are going to hit us that might’ve been better managed or avoided?
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
The letter writer is the former mayor of San Carlos.
