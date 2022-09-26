Editor,
I read with interest the recent San Mateo Daily Journal articles regarding the two new life science projects slated for already overcrowded South San Francisco.
Editor,
I read with interest the recent San Mateo Daily Journal articles regarding the two new life science projects slated for already overcrowded South San Francisco.
Observations implied that interactions between city officials and developers were a negotiation while I would suggest they were a capitulation. Anyone witnessing participant levity at City Council meetings would realize that virtually every project presented to the council is approved and the resulting impact of overdevelopment is becoming disastrous. Many of the residents are starting to ask why, as all we see is the wholesale destruction of the soul of our city and a negative impact on our quality of life. Our city government has taken the position that all residents benefit from additional tax revenue and impact fees but should you ask a resident how they personally benefited, they would be hard pressed to tell you how.
To add insult to injury, one council member suggested the inclusion of 183 housing units helped satisfy our Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers even while accompanied by hundreds of new jobs. Ridiculous, this will not help but exacerbate the obligation. Another member bent over backwards in gratitude to the developer for including a Safeway when it might not be the most profitable facet of the project. The residents were led to believe the Safeway was the “anchor business,” not a consolation prize from the developer.
What has become abundantly clear is that our current governance sees South San Francisco as a city of industry first, a city of people, second. Sadly, the residents have become an afterthought.
Cory David
South San Francisco
