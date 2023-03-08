According to the 2022 homeless count, there are 247 unhoused individuals in Redwood City. It has been reported that this represents an increase from the 2019 homeless count. But this is misleading. At the time of the count, 74 of the 247 individuals were safely housed in their RVs in the Safe Parking program. If these 74 individuals are subtracted from the total, the number of truly homeless is actually 173, which represents a decrease in the total from 2019.
I hear a lot from residents concerned about the number of unhoused individuals in Redwood City, and I think the community deserves to know more about the city’s successes addressing homelessness. Redwood City’s Safe Parking Program (March 7 edition of the Daily Journal) that created a supportive community for those living in their vehicles became a model for other communities. Redwood City staff do regular outreach to the unhoused (70% of whom are encamped on county, not city land). Outreach staff has more than doubled in the past six months. Services are well-coordinated with the county and a network of nonprofits and shelter providers who serve the diverse unhoused population meeting them where they are in terms of needs and readiness to accept help. Creative use of Project Homekey funds has resulted in an increase in transitional housing (such as the soon-to-be-completed Navigation Center) and permanent housing (like Casa Esperanza). Functional Zero, the goal of ending homelessness, may be ambitious, but Redwood City is heading in the right direction.
