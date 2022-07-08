Editor,
The governor has announced recently that due to inadequate rainfall and snow accumulation in the Sierra watershed that the state foresees sharp reductions in urban water allotments.
Do not the members of the Redwood City Council read the local press or internet news? It appears not!
Redwood City is already high density. It would be wise for a group of concerned residents of the city to gather, form a committee and present a petition to recall the entire Redwood City Council. It’s malfeasance or plain stupidity.
More “high density” development on the corridor between San Francisco and San Jose will just make living in the area even more difficult than it is already.
Robert E. Durkee
Belmont
