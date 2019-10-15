Editor,
For future blackouts by PG&E to be avoided, solutions have to come from all sides. Yes, they need to upgrade their lines, transformers etc. The state must also do its part in helping maintain safe and well-maintained lands. Why don’t states institute prison programs that will allow qualified inmates to work under strict supervision in helping clearing brush, dead trees and the like from our state run lands?
Eight hours worked is eight hours off your sentence. That would create more jobs and could possibly help rehabilitate some while teaching them a life skill to use when they are released. Common sense solutions are out there, if both sides are willing to maintain civility and not play the blame game.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
