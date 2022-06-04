Editor,
An outside group’s negative fliers have distracted us from the critical importance of protecting ourselves with an experienced, knowledgeable representative, rather than using it as a political ladder. I have not received a negative flier, but it concerns me that Hale’s one year performance has generated such alienation from so many of her constituents. (And no “company or outside group” would proceed without strong local advocacy and involvement)
The second concern is her endorsements — If you like San Francisco’s political chaos and infighting, look at her endorsers.
The Peninsula is known for our strong successful culture of common-sense problem solving, thanks in part to Diane’s teamwork and leadership over the years. We need Diane Papan’s in-depth experience and respected relationships to represent and protect us.
C. Gillett
San Mateo
