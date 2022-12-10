In the midst of the fiasco foisted on the San Mateo City Council by two of its members, we should not overlook the steady, professional performance of our city staff. They have fulfilled their responsibilities in a fair and honest manner — a difficult thing to do under the circumstances.
Our attorney has been especially good. When asked about the permissibility of making a motion to adjourn the meeting to a day and time certain, he correctly advised the council that it was permissible, but he also provided sound legal advice that this would not be in the best interest of the city.
Our city manager agreed that further delay in appointing a mayor would cause our city harm, but our manager also wisely recognized that continuing a deadlocked council meeting beyond midnight on Wednesday served no purpose. Our staff has shown their integrity by faithfully fulfilling the duties of their offices.
In contrast, what we have seen on the council is the use of a parliamentary maneuver to contravene the clear intent of the city’s charter for a minority on the council to acquire veto power over the appointment of our fifth council member — a power not authorized in our charter. When councilmembers employ methods to evade the regular order of business in an effort to achieve their political goals, they open Pandora’s box and risk making Machiavellian politics the norm. Pandora should close her box now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.