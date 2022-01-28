Editor,
Regarding any changes to the pricing of solar energy for the public, please don’t stop something that is finally growing. Many truly believe California could lead the nation — and much of the world — in a positive, long-lasting source of future power. We’re off to a good start, both in consumer appeal and in increasing employment. Let’s not nip it in the bud.
Yes, batteries are the future. But, currently, only higher income families can afford rooftops and batteries — at the same time. Meanwhile, it’s been middle-income families who have invested in solar’s beginnings — and would continue to make it grow. Unless stopped.
I feel certain the utilities can reach some equitable consensus. Whereby homeowners and builders still have incentive to install solar, while the utilities can benefit financially from an enlarged — and enhanced — grid to handle increased load.
Without a doubt, the task and decision before you is tremendous. Please opt for a solar future. Thank you.
Dan Dippery
Menlo Park
