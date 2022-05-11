Editor,
In 2009, after years of serious financial challenges in the city of San Carlos, and the subsequent difficulty in maintaining a fully-staffed police department, our City Council made the decision to contract with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to provide our policing services. With the Sheriff’s Office, we were able to provide first-rate policing, lower our crime rate, access the latest in crime lab technology, and improve public safety in San Carlos. Under the leadership and wise direction of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, our city has been kept safe with professional and caring deputies that are now part of our community.
When we have asked for additional staff or services, Sheriff Bolanos has come through and provided us with all the help we have requested, like more officers on the beat, additional traffic safety personnel, conducting our highly successful gun buyback events, and a new compassionate mental health intervention approach. Recently, due to the continued diligence and hard work of their detectives, we were able to solve a nearly 30-year-old murder in town. The sheriff’s deputies never gave up and, without the help of DNA evidence, still located and arrested the suspect.
Half Moon Bay, Millbrae, Portola Valley and Woodside all trust the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to provide their policing services. We are so fortunate to have experienced and knowledgeable leadership in public safety.
Sheriff Bolanos is everything a sheriff should be, and now is no time to consider a change at the top.
Ron Collins
San Carlos
