Editor,
I want to thank Claire Rietmann-Grout for confirming my previous statement that there is no middle ground between the two sides of this issue (“Roller coaster week for women’s rights” guest perspective in the June 29 edition of the Daily Journal).
She is obviously in the camp which believes that only the pregnant woman should be making the decision. She even states that “abortion is health care.” That is certainly true if the pregnancy threatens the mother’s life. However, I doubt that those who believe that life begins at conception would use the term “health care” to describe the effects of an abortion on the fetus.
At this point, neither side is willing to listen to the other side or acknowledge their point of view. Until that happens there will be no progress. By the way, if you believe that abortion is a woman’s right, instead of protesting, why aren’t you working to establish Planned Parenthood clinics on Indian Reservations throughout the country.
Steven Howard, MD
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.