I urge the California Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom to vote down the “Solar Tax” proposal that will negate my current solar incentives, effectively block new customers from going solar, and eviscerate a promising green industry that not only creates a multitude of jobs in California but takes advantage of “free power” from the sun.
My solar energy is saving everyone money, improving reliability and upgrading safety because rooftop solar helps reduce the cost of long-distance power lines that spark wildfires and power outages (which personally affect me as a disabled person who relies on electrical power for my medical equipment). There has never been a wildfire started by rooftop solar, but the power companies cannot make the same claim.
I’m proud of California for its progressive way of thinking. Let’s not go backwards. With more rooftop solar, there are incredible opportunities ahead to continue building a clean energy future for California!
David Mautner
Canoga Park
