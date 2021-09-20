Editor,
Early this morning (Friday-Sept. 17) I was sitting in a lobby waiting to be called in for an appointment.
Suddenly, I heard someone in a group of people yell out: “Oh my God — look at this headline — Millbrae rejects vaccine rules — what’s wrong with them?” I went to a counter and saw today’s issue of the Daily Journal spread out like a deck of cards with the headline showing on each. I too was shocked. First thing after I returned home was to read the entire article.
Councilmember Anders Fung had suggestions that were probably meant to enhance the guidelines that city of Millbrae is adhering to and requested the item be placed on the 9/15 City Council meeting agenda for discussion. There wasn’t a majority of three out of five councilmembers to pass Councilmember Fung’s recommendation.
As of this writing, it is important for our community and all readers of the Daily Journal to know that the last published report of residents in our beloved Millbrae community who received the COVID-19 vaccinations is 94.8%. Millbrae continues outreach to our non-vaccinated residents. Reminder that vaccinations are “free” and dispensing locations are still open. The public can also contact their City Hall Clerk for nearest locations. Hopefully the next headline will read: “Millbrae achieves 100% vaccinations.”
Marge Colapietro
Millbrae
The letter writer is the former mayor of Millbrae.
