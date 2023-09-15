Thank you, San Mateo Journal, for having the courageous fairness to publish the bi-weekly column by Matt Grocott. Your paper has honored the most crucial “diversity” of all: the diversity of thought. While he has many angry, vociferous detractors, Matt Grocott also gives voice to the values of many (though often silent) readers of this paper.
In his latest opinion piece, “My Beef with Terry,” Matt courageously offers an opposing opinion to the pervasive climate change doctrines. And to this issue, allow me to add one more question: The global warming activists have already taken away, or plan to take away our light bulbs, our gas stoves, our electric fans, our gasoline powered cars and trucks, among other things. Why don’t we ever hear these “Warriors for Global Warming” demand the abolishment of private jets? Could it be that the elimination of that transportation modality for elitists like Jane Fonda, Leonard DiCaprio, John Kerry, Al Gore and their ilk, would be … a rather “Inconvenient Truth?”
