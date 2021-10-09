Editor,
Gen. Mark Milley will be going on a book tour in the not so distant future. The idea behind a promotional book tour is, of course, to sell as many books as you can, which in turn makes you more money.
I suggest Milley start in the state of California with stops in Indio, Rancho Cucamonga and Norco.
There he could knock on the doors of the families of Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, and look straight in the eyes of these parents and tell what a great job you, as their leader, did in Afghanistan.
You see, while Gen. Milley was in a book publisher’s office, these kids were in a war zone at Kabul Airport and were blown to pieces by a suicide bomber Aug. 27.
Ten more were killed in that attack plus 20 wounded. You can knock on those doors later.
I wonder what real generals like “Ike” and Patton would have to say about this guy.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
