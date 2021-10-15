Editor,
Sorry to have to disagree with Mr. Bacon’s Oct 9-10 letter all but blaming Gen. Milley for the deaths of servicemen/women during the Afghan withdrawal. Please check out the transcript of Gen. McKenzie. He states it was the Feb 29, 2020, Trump agreement that laid out the future before us.
It stated a full and complete withdrawal by May 2021 would happen if the Taliban would promise to not attack American and coalition forces in the interim. They kept to their end of this agreement. Enter President Biden in January 2021. He is presented with this “Poisoned Chalice” that had the good appearance of no American casualties since the Doha signing but an impossible and unrealistic May pull out date. Of course the military and many advisors counseled a different path forward but no one could deny the fact that there were no coalition casualties during that period. How could he possibly now change the agreement? At least he got a reprieve to push back the date of complete withdrawal to Aug 31. So there you have it.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
