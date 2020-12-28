Editor,
It is time for cities to tamp down on the crazy road construction signing that is deployed for even the smallest of street projects these days. Besides being overkill for city streets, the plethora of huge signs used is virtually always placed in bike lanes and shoulders, even when there is ample space to place them off pavement.
The gratuitous use of huge signs coincides with growth of third party sign contractors that no doubt bill by the number of signs placed. To date these firms have operated as though they have carte blanche to place whatever signs they please on city streets regardless of the hazards they create. Even attempts to get a sign contractor to relocate its signs out of the shoulders of a busy school route went unheeded because said signs were part of an “approved sign plan.”
To prevent the creation of ever more bike hazards, cities and utility districts should ensure that bike routes are not blocked by unnecessary signs. There are plenty of construction projects that are still done with unobtrusive signing and the sign contractors should be told to follow similar practices to obtain work permits.
Eric Gilbertson
Menlo Park
