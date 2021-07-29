Editor,
Education is crucial to building a better world, and it’s necessary for both women and men to receive an education. According to The World Bank there are 130 million girls out of school between the ages 6 and 17, and education is most difficult for girls to receive in Sub-Saharan Africa, in countries like South Sudan, Central African Republic, Niger. The cause being a variety of issues ranging from cultural norms to poverty. Harmful views on ‘a women’s role in being a wife, and a mother’ that still exist in today’s world have got to change. It is absolutely critical that in educating girls, we are educating the future leaders of the world.
Kelly Mou
Palo Alto
