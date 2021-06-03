Editor,
I would like to commend Curtis Driscoll for the beautiful article he wrote about Dr. James L. Hutchinson. (“Legendary ‘walking’ doctor dies at 98,” The Daily Journal, May 29-31) For more than 70 years, Dr. Hutchinson was one of the great citizens of San Mateo and a wonderful model for the rest of us. We are all poorer for his passing, and Mr. Driscoll captured that truth in his report.
Tom Paine
Burlingame
