Dr. James L. Hutchinson, a longtime San Mateo doctor and the county’s first Black physician, died Wednesday at age 98, his daughter confirmed Friday.
“He had such a sense of community, and he had such a sense of kindness,” Karen Hutchinson said.
He was known as “the walking doctor” for his daily walks around the neighborhood near his office in the mornings before work. His walks became a way to get to know other walkers and the neighborhood and started in 1982 with his late wife’s encouragement after quitting smoking. He also led organized walks at Beresford Park to promote more walking in the community.
Hutchinson first started seeing patients in San Mateo in 1952, and his office is on North San Mateo Drive, which is still in practice. In front of the office at Tilton Avenue, there is a street sign with his name on it designating it as his corner.
Hutchinson said her father would go to work every day, except his day off of Wednesday, and was known for his generosity with patients. If someone he knew died and they couldn’t afford to be buried, he would go to his church and collect donations until there was enough money for a funeral. When patients couldn’t pay a bill, they would sometimes work around the house or take care of Karen Hutchinson as a child.
“One summer, we didn’t buy any vegetables because all of dad’s patients brought us food. It was really sweet,” Hutchinson said. “In some ways, dad was the quintessential country doctor even though San Mateo is not the country.”
Hutchinson noted her father was always there for everybody. He was funny but strict with his patients, and often people came to his office to sit and chat.
“It’s very hard to think that he won’t be there to answer the phones and telling some patients what they have to do,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson noted there were racial problems for him in San Mateo, and her father was the only Black doctor on staff at Mills-Peninsula for many years, but most people had a sense of kindness and fairness.
“Dad was a part of the community. There were problems, but dad was absolutely larger than life,” Hutchinson said.
An autobiography is available online and gives additional insights into his life. The book is called “A Short Glimpse of a Long Road: A Vignette of Dr. James Hutchinson’s Life.”
Hutchinson was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and during his life visited European cities like Paris, Rome and Naples. Other travels took him to cities like Casablanca and Morocco. His autobiography also discussed the Bay Area cities of San Jose, Hillsborough and San Mateo.
Hutchinson said there would be a public memorial in the summer after COVID-19 regulations have ceased. The funeral will be limited to only 50 people. Instead of flowers, Hutchinson asked people, if they felt so inclined, to donate to a medical scholarship previously set up in her parents’ name at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Dr. James L. Hutchinson and Evelyn Ribbs Hutchinson Medical School Scholarship provides up to $2,000 to assist people attending medical school. According to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Hutchinson was president of the local NAACP and was a founding board member of Planned Parenthood of San Mateo and the Bay Area Urban League.
Hutchinson noted her father was an integral part of the community and believed in God, his church St. James A.M.E. Zion and people.
“There’s a saying by Saint Therese of Lisieux, and it goes, I will spend my heaven doing good on Earth,” Hutchinson said. “That was basically dad’s saying.”
