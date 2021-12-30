Editor,
Regarding the plans to downsize El Camino Real to four lanes in order to widen the sidewalks and add bike lanes. This definitely is not a productive move. It is going to make traffic a major congestion problem, for what really good reason? The amount of bicycle traffic on El Camino Real does not warrant eliminating a traffic lane. The sidewalks don’t need to be widened because there are not people marching around in large groups to warrant the widening of the sidewalk. Parking spaces should not be eliminated to make these changes. Parking is a problem in this city as it is, especially when there are street events. Millbrae is planning to allow the construction of a five-story building at the corner of Broadway and Ludeman Lane to be built without any parking for the tenants. Millbrae is trying to be the “good guys” and conform with other cities, forgetting the real needs of its own citizens. Instead of just having a vote of the council or whatever committee is involved, it should be brought to an input and vote by the citizens of Millbrae.
Regarding the landscape for the El Camino median, down on the 100 block of El Camino Real (in the vicinity of Peter’s Cafe), trees alone will not deter jaywalkers. The city of Redwood City tried that in the vicinity of Kaiser Hospital. Pedestrian would still cross and wait between the trees while cars passed. However, when they did try to cross, drivers could not see them and the pedestrian would be struck by the vehicle. The only deterrent the city had was to put up a 4-foot fence (something to think about).
E. Picchi
Millbrae
