In response to the recent tragedy in Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Democratic Party released a statement expressing its condolences, calling for more action to reduce gun violence, and support for Half Moon Bay residents. An example of the long-standing support SMC Democrats have had for coastside farmworkers is the committee formed to stay on top of farmworker issues and to update the larger community at monthly meetings. The SMC Dems’ next meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the IBEW Local Union 617, 1701 Leslie St. in San Mateo.
In addition to continuing to address gun violence through more gun safety legislation, we agree with recent comments that addressing this crisis will also require expansion of mental health resources. Perhaps it’s time for all of us to become part of those resources. A healthy community will require all of us to watch out for each other — it doesn’t require a professional to know that family members, friends or neighbors are having a hard time. It is also important to normalize asking friends and family if they own a firearm and if it is stored securely, especially if children and teens are present.
At the moment, there are vulnerable Half Moon Bay residents who need our help. To that end, join San Mateo County Democrats in supporting the organizations ensuring that the mental health, housing, and essential needs of these residents are being met: Ayudando Latinos A Soñar: alasdreams.com; Coastside Hope: coastsidehope.org, and Samaritan House: samaritanhousesanmateo.org.
The letter writer is the southern vice chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee and former Redwood City vice mayor.
