Editor,
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled by voters June 7.
In his concession speech that night Boudin mimicked a supporter, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, by getting the crowd to chant after him, repeating what he said. It is a preacher’s tactic, done to engage the crowd.
But no amount of pious and sanctimonious chanting will bring back the lives of those murdered by repeat criminals that Boudin set free because of his progressive or woke policies. His job was to protect the public by putting felons in jail; instead he did the opposite.
I saw a video of Boudin visiting Chinatown and he was heckled by an angry crowd of Asians. “You have blood on your hands! Asshole!” they yelled. Boudin quickly got in his limousine with his campaign aides, all noticeably white.
Boudin visited the corner of Mission and Geneva Tuesday, right across from the restaurant where I work a second job. I had the urge to yell “recall his ass!” but I kept my mouth shut. Boudin is a poster child for the inept and corrupt political left, no matter how they may push the buttons of race and class in their speeches, miming a Black preacher like Jackson.
The Biden Cabinet is filled with the same. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the person primarily responsible for monetary policy and thus inflation, confessed that she was wrong, inflation was not indeed transitory, then went on to talk about abortion, gun control and climate change. The preoccupation with woke talking points keeps Cabinet members from doing their jobs, renders them incompetent and corrupt.
Recall his ass, then Gascon too!
James Constantino
Daly City
