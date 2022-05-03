Editor,
On April 27, I attended the Candidates Forum for San Mateo County sheriff.
The differences between the candidates are striking and chilling. I have a friend who has never even had a speeding ticket, is female, very rich and very white. I was shocked when she expressed profound fear of San Mateo County law enforcement. How must our brothers and sisters of color feel? Our Sheriff’s Office needs to be perceived as caring for the citizens of San Mateo County rather than being at war with us. Christina Corpus for sheriff. Full stop.
Ellen Hill
Redwood City
