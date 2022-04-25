Editor,
As a former San Mateo County supervisor, SamTrans board chair and local mayor, I know what it takes to lead in our county.
This June, there will be a very important election. Over the past nine years, I’ve gotten to know two-time mayor and Councilmember Charles Stone very well. His local and regional experience, knowledge and leadership make him uniquely qualified to serve District 2 as its next supervisor.
In an era of increasing extremism and divisiveness, Charles has shown time and again that he k nows how to work collaboratively with stakeholders in a respectful and reasonable manner to make real and lasting progress. He focuses on building bridges while far too many seem intent on burning them down. Our county faces real and substantial challenges: wildfires, traffic, housing affordability, early childhood education and a lack of child care to name a few. These are serious issues that call for serious leaders. As a San Mateo County resident, Charles brings the perspective and passion necessary to successfully lead our county into the future. Please join me in supporting Charles Stone for county supervisor , District 2.
Adrienne Tissier
Daly City
The letter writer is a former three-term San Mateo County supervisor.
