Editor,
I had a previous letter published by the San Mateo Daily Journal prior to Newsom’s reign. In it were stated facts from reliable sources: a vast number of people on public assistance programs, an educational system ranked 41st in the nation, largest homeless population in the country, huge over-runs and delays in the so called “bullet train to nowhere,” ever-increasing bridge tolls and gasoline prices that are critical for our commuting workers, crumbling infrastructure, etc.
Nothing, I repeat, nothing, has changed for the better. Now we can add: forest fires due to PG&E utility line failures, poor forest management and the warmer than usual weather. Top that off with power blackouts because of unfulfilled alternative power sources. A shortage of water and hydroelectric power because we still direct captive snow and rainwater to the ocean instead of dams for containment and distribution.
The last major dam was completed in 1979 but, during the last 30 years, more than 100 smaller dams have been removed. With 7.7% unemployment rate, Newsom and company are doubling down on fresh revenue sources and spending, squandering a $6.8 billion surplus on various programs without applying a single penny to the staggering unfunded benefits totaling approximately a trillion dollars which will shackle future generations forever. That’s approximately $80,000 per person and growing. So do you not think it’s time for a “shake-up” in California politics?
Ron Marlin
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.