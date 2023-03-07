Editor,
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Latest News
- California governor won't deliver State of the State speech
- Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14; scores hurt
- Wall Street calm ahead of Powell appearance on Capitol Hill
- Roman shrine uncovered beneath graveyard in central England
- Chinese minister warns China, US on course for conflict
- France on strike: Unions say 'non' to higher pension age
- Redwood City safe parking program ends
- Study: Wealth disparity grows in Silicon Valley
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center imagines going higher
- Burlingame trees to be replaced
- San Mateo police bust massage parlor for prostitution
- San Mateo not making money through giving parking tickets
- ‘Mr. Woodside’ dies at the age of 59
- Borel alumni stage coming-of-age play at San Mateo Performing Arts Center
- Burlingame boys, Hillsdale girls reach new Nor Cal level
- Woodside man arrested for lewd acts
- Express lane tolling from Redwood City to South San Francisco begins
- Allow youth to shape our future
Images
Videos
Commented
- It’s always a shame (27)
- Five former mayors support Lee recall (23)
- The president’s State of the Union (17)
- The fake FOX (15)
- They are in crisis (15)
- All aliens wanted (15)
- San Mateo County accused of negligence (12)
- What is carbon tax? (12)
- Transition to electrical power for our youth (12)
- Look at the present (11)
- Birthday wishes (11)
- Presidents Day (10)
- Exactly what is the matter with men? (10)
- Gone to the dogs (10)
- Work smarter for climate resiliency (9)
- Listen up sheep (9)
- Always question science (9)
- The irony of the Republican party (9)
- Lift every voice and sing (9)
- Who are ‘the people’ in the Second Amendment? (9)
- Allow youth to shape our future (9)
- Sad commentary (8)
- Cut government spending 5% (8)
- Recall effort underway for San Mateo mayor (8)
- Carbon fees must gain bipartisan support (7)
- Driving home a point (7)
- Ethnic studies debate in San Mateo Union High School District (6)
- Climate science deniers (6)
- What is the matter with men column (6)
- Where’s POTUS? (6)
- Climate science (5)
- Response to ‘They are in crisis’ (5)
- PCE report touts renewable energy future (5)
- Baseless recall campaign (5)
- Building housing in San Mateo is progress (5)
- Climate action: Take the money and run (to the bank) (5)
- Belmont planning for bike improvements (5)
- San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center imagines going higher (5)
- Shooting rehashes historic resistance to humanely housing farmworkers (5)
- Letter by five San Mateo mayors (5)
- Samaritan House’s legacy of community support (4)
- Socialize with your kids (4)
- Let’s focus on working together (4)
- San Mateo County ends COVID emergency (4)
- A reflection on 3 years of COVID-19 (4)
- Debt ceiling negotiations (4)
- An ode to Senator Dianne Feinstein (4)
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activity League partners for kids’ speech therapy (4)
- Spending taxpayer money (4)
- Lee should resign (4)
- College district oversight (4)
- California’s looming budget crisis (3)
- Climate is a matter of life and death (3)
- Will San Mateo stand with democracy or developers? (3)
- Solutions to combat global warming (3)
- Parents: Don’t forget boredom is a tool in your toolbox, too (3)
- Unequal application of green energy policy (3)
- Always question bad science (3)
- Keeping an open mind on climate science (3)
- New San Mateo County assistant sheriff, undersheriff sworn in (3)
- Wrong direction (3)
- E-bikes coming to Millbrae and Burlingame (3)
- It starts from day one (3)
- Who are the science deniers? (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo at center of legal action over bond money (3)
- Respectful dialogue: A better path forward for San Mateo (3)
- Poetry, as a lifestyle (3)
- There is no such thing as unskilled labor (3)
- Open source voting (2)
- San Mateo not making money through giving parking tickets (2)
- Pay vets now (2)
- ‘My days of stopping’ (2)
- Porterhouse restaurant celebrates move, reopening in downtown San Mateo (2)
- Would you support a bike lane on your street if it removed parking? (2)
- Biden is no Eisenhower (2)
- San Mateo recall update (2)
- The benefits of more housing for youth (2)
- Higher pay for councilmembers (2)
- Taking action on farmworker housing (2)
- Burlingame hit with lawsuit over late housing element (2)
- Burlingame trees to be replaced (2)
- Imagining a Trump-less tomorrow (2)
- San Mateo man robbed of camera and gear (2)
- One ZIP code sums up blatant disparity (2)
- Express lane tolling from Redwood City to South San Francisco begins (2)
- High-speed rail project still lacks needed financing (2)
- Natural gas vs. electricity (2)
- Man who allegedly drove Tesla off cliff near Devil's Slide denied bail (1)
- Newsom shuns blame for state’s unseemly issues (1)
- Current college scandal has a whiff of the past (1)
- Doctors supporting surgeon general firearm report (1)
- Yes, 'Cocaine Bear' is a real movie. It's also a true story (1)
- With all the recent rain, how much are you still conserving water? (1)
- Sad commentary (1)
- Listen to the experts (1)
- Without Lee, who will it be? (1)
- Ethnic studies debate (1)
- Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.