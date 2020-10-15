Editor,
The Measure Y and R campaigns are a true David versus Goliath battle. R proponents have raised over $1,150,000 from real estate and developer interests, and now, from Facebook. Facebook! Chan-Zuckerberg wrote a $100,000 check to defeat Measure Y. How much money does Measure Y have? $16,000. Voters must ask why big money has invested so much in slick weekly misleading mailers and TV ads? All to overturn a policy that has for 30 years guided sensible growth allowing five- to seven-story buildings along transit lines, protected residential neighborhoods, mandated affordable housing, and encouraged public open space.
Don’t be fooled by its false insinuations: Measure R does nothing to ensure affordable housing for our local heroes. Nothing. Developers will be able to cheaply pay “in lieu of” fees instead of building affordable units.
San Mateo, under the provisions of the “old Y” (Measure H), has continued to build future affordable housing such as in the two big developments recently approved behind Talbot’s Toys and on the Trader Joe’s/Rite Aide/Ross site.
Think about it: Isn’t five to seven stories tall enough for San Mateo? Do we really want no height limits? Do we want more traffic choking our main streets? Do we want high rises encroaching into our neighborhoods, changing the character and charm of our city?
David versus Goliath. $16,000 versus $1,150,000. Follow the money. Big money versus grassroots concerned volunteers. Help San Mateo maintain mandated affordable housing and sensible, community-responsive quality growth with your vote. Yes on Y. No on R.
Nancy Weller
San Mateo
