Editor,
Joe Biden had a conflict of interest under federal law 2635.502 when a Ukrainian oil company hired his son. There is no explanation for why Hunter Biden was hired by a Ukrainian oligarch other than to buy his dad’s influence. One picture on the internet says it all, showing Joe Biden golfing with his son’s Ukrainian business partners.
The president is duty bound to investigate law breaking by federal officials. The fact that Joe Biden is running for president doesn’t exempt him from the law.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
