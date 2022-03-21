Editor,

We should avoid using provocative words when addressing friends, peers, family members, or anyone else who refuse the vaccine. Yes there will always be those who choose to be ignorant and cannot be convinced, but if our goal is to get more people vaccinated, the best way to approach this daunting task is through empathetic conversation.

One of the reasons some people declining the vaccine is the concerted (and undoubtedly skillful) use of propaganda by public figures to cast doubt over the vaccine. Rather, it is because well-manufactured propaganda carries a stronger dose than the vaccine. Politics, when manipulated, breeds fear and discord.

Stephen Xia

Saratoga

