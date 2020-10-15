Editor,
This election, we really get to vote for someone, not settle for the lesser of evils. We can easily find candidates who share our general views but more importantly we need people who have vision, ability-to-listen, to walk-the-neighborhoods and reinvent.
I look for those who have a shared vision of our future, our dreams, our hopes. That person must listen to what others say, to listen to those who are trying to get their voices heard so we can fix what is needed to be done. By walking in any neighborhood, they begin to see the world in a new light, not just their reality from their front yard. And finally, I look for someone to keep improving, keep reinventing our community to make life better for all of us as the world keeps changing whether we like it or not. Therefore, I’m supporting Amourence Lee for San Mateo’s City Council in this election.
Frederick Arn Hansson
San Mateo
The letter writer is a former member of the San Mateo City Council.
