Editor,
An excellent letter from Michael Oberg (Every other president would have 8/3/20) outlining the state of our country, and what should be.
Mr. Oberg has way too much faith in the American voter and the intelligence of the American people. These are the same people who voted for the lying war criminals, Bush and Cheney, and fell for the Flim Flam man, Obama, “Change you can believe in” (has anything changed in your life?) two times each.
So, don’t be surprised if we see our carnival barker con-man president pick up another four years. Everyone thinks mail-in ballots are going to be a fair election, but investigative reporter Greg Palast has uncovered the amount of fraud with uncounted mail-in ballots and disregarded ballots in the tens of thousands in some districts.
So, now a committee has formed whose slogan is “Settling for Biden 2020.” We should be voting for the best of the best, not the least of the worst.
As Emma Goldman so aptly said, “If voting changed anything, they would make it illegal.”
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
Frank Scafani, Thank you for your words, Flim Fan Man was perfect to describe Chris Conway's President.
thank God Emma Goldman was deported back to Russia where she came from. Talking about the worst of the worst, an immigrant to the US and she spent her time here as a Marxist trying to change the country that took her in.
