Editor,
In reference to Mr. Madison’s (“The next awakening?” from the Daily Journal Nov. 12 edition) wish for a spiritual rebirth, I would like to remind him that we were born as a secular nation for a good reason.
The founders were very specific about this topic. Yes, we are free to believe, or not, in any god we choose. We do not want to become like so many other theocratic nations that demand acceptance. Do we need an awakening, or an education based on reason and understanding of what our Founding Fathers envisioned?
Alan Reynaud
Foster City
