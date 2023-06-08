Climate change is already harming California — and that means too little and sometimes too much water. Water management has never been simple in California. And it’s not getting easier.
With our varied and now wildly alternating climate, California’s 40 million residents and the largest agricultural economy in the nation face risks on many fronts. Water is our most critical resource for cities and farms. It is also the lifeblood of our rivers and the San Francisco Bay-Delta.
That’s why I have made water — the adequacy of supply, equitable distribution, cleanliness and availability — one of my top legislative priorities
As such, one of my bills, Assembly Bill 753, will ensure that communities harmed by pollution receive state funding to clean up local waters. The bill reforms the State Water Board’s Cleanup and Abatement Fund to require half of these funds be dedicated to cleaning up the most polluted waterways, improving monitoring and developing community capacity so disadvantaged communities can participate fully in addressing water quality. Under existing policies, many Californians — including low-income communities and communities of color — are often left without the funds needed to restore polluted waterways.
This commonsense reform will ensure communities that bear a disproportional burden from pollution are prioritized in allocating cleanup funding.
I have also introduced two bills to help ensure reliable, affordable water supplies. Assembly Bill 754 would improve conservation planning by urban and agricultural water agencies by establishing localized conservation measures if water storage falls below specified levels. With the likelihood of more severe droughts, we need to ensure that we’re ready to conserve during times of scarcity.
Finally, Assembly Bill 755 addresses rising water rates that are often driven by those who use the most. The bill requires urban water agencies to evaluate what new water supply investments could be avoided if the largest — often most affluent — residential users were to reduce water use. These thirsty users can require an agency to make expensive investments to develop additional water supply and infrastructure, driving up costs for all, including low-income residents and residents who already conserve. This bill can help ensure fairness, encourage conservation and tackle high water costs. All three of these bills have been approved by the state Assembly and will now be heard in the state Senate.
Despite these efforts, and that of others, resources are necessary to make significant and long-lasting improvements. That is why I am also co-authoring the Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Flood Protection, Extreme Heat Mitigation, and Workforce Development Bond Act of 2024.
This bond measure includes funding for key investments within, and in support, of many intersecting natural resource needs — particularly those related to water.
Specifically, the bond includes funding for water security and management; supply reliability; contingency planning for water shortages; prevention and mitigation of contamination of both surface and groundwater supplies; stormwater capture and reuse; natural flood protection infrastructure; and urban stream improvements among many investments.
The process to place a bond on the ballot in 2024 is ongoing but the resources it could provide will be critical to help California adapt to a changing climate as well as address the many legacy environmental challenges with which we continue to struggle.
There’s no single solution for our water challenges. That’s why I’ve introduced this package of legislation to protect Californians’ public health and safety, the environment, water reliability and affordability.
Diane Papan represents District 21, which covers the Bayside from Brisbane to East Palo Alto, in the California Assembly.
