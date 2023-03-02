Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
It’s frustrating to hear “the kids are our future” from people who don’t actually believe it.
My high school experience has been unconventional to say the least. I’ve exchanged football games for campaign canvassing and school dances for rallies and protests. My five seconds of fame came as my friends and I filled San Mateo City Hall in December to protest, while simultaneously studying for final exams. Like many of San Mateo’s young residents, local politics has become more than an extracurricular to elevate college applications. The average age of the field staff on Congressman Kevin Mullin’s campaign last year was 20. That number does not include the more than 75 student organizers who showed up day by day. The Peninsula Young Democrats were Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s “coveted” endorsement last cycle.
So why are we still fighting for our seat at the governing table?
San Mateo’s Parks and Recreation Department sponsors a Youth Activities Council, which allows for high school students to engage with city staff and systems, often for the first time in their lives. But the YAC is neither the representation that youth need, nor of what we have proven capable.
As part of the city’s strategic goals last year, then-Councilmember Amourence Lee fought for more youth representation in government, the product of which is two nonvoting seats on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Certainly a great start, and the payoff of a lot of hard work by other young advocates, but not enough.
In neighboring cities, such as South San Francisco, Campbell, San Francisco — I’m almost certain I am missing a few — youth commissions take instrumental part in the makeup of the city government. Similar to planning, personnel, and so on, a San Mateo Youth Commission would provide valuable advisory powers to our council. Young people don’t just take up space in our parks and facilities; we hope to shape the future of our city in its housing goals, small businesses, libraries, every aspect of San Mateo. We’ve won campaigns, installed programs to help the city, and organized our residents to protect the city’s future. Just let us govern already! To add a new commission would require an ordinance from the council. Easy enough. However, youth do not qualify to be commissioners under our city charter; commissioners must be 18 years of age. To amend the charter requires a vote of the people, so you can expect to see us on your ballot soon.
It was the opportunity to work on Mayor Lee’s campaign in 2020 — and the faith she had in her team of more than 100 middle and high schoolers — that made me the leader I am today. I am lucky to be working my dream job before I go off to college in the fall, but our kids are squeezing into opportunities to engage in government because there are simply not enough spots. Not everyone will be as lucky as me if we fail to act now. If nothing more, take a chance on a young person. Our insight, intuition and desire for justice might surprise you. The kids aren’t just our future — we have been here for as long as we’ve been alive. And when we get our seat at the table, we will probably still ask you to do a TikTok with us after.
Lauren Fitzgerald is an 18-year-old youth activist born and raised in San Mateo. When not in school, she is a campaign organizer and housing and transit advocate.
