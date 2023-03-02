Lauren Fitzgerald

Lauren Fitzgerald

It’s frustrating to hear “the kids are our future” from people who don’t actually believe it.

My high school experience has been unconventional to say the least. I’ve exchanged football games for campaign canvassing and school dances for rallies and protests. My five seconds of fame came as my friends and I filled San Mateo City Hall in December to protest, while simultaneously studying for final exams. Like many of San Mateo’s young residents, local politics has become more than an extracurricular to elevate college applications. The average age of the field staff on Congressman Kevin Mullin’s campaign last year was 20. That number does not include the more than 75 student organizers who showed up day by day. The Peninsula Young Democrats were Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s “coveted” endorsement last cycle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription