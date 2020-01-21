If it seems as if the punch lists for Measure M renovation projects in the Burlingame Elementary School District was just completed, that’s because they were. And if it seems as if the district is quickly asking for more community investment, that’s because it is.
And honestly, the request couldn’t come soon enough. The Burlingame Elementary School District has been making all the right moves in recent years to address growing capacity and renovation needs. Not only do its aging facilities need more work, but they need them quickly to make sure there is enough room to address growing enrollment.
While some other school districts are losing students, Burlingame is gaining. And that means quick action is needed. The district faces the very real possibility that enrollment will grow even more as the City Council just passed a new general plan that will make room for additional housing — which is very much needed but also comes with an impact when it comes to numbers of students. When we say the district is making all the right moves, it took advantage of market conditions to buy back the Hoover Elementary School property at a good price to make sure it had room for students. It passed a series of smaller bond measures in recent years that provided immediate assistance for some fairly dire infrastructure needs that included capacity concerns and safe conditions for students.
As anyone who has experienced renovating a 100-year-old building knows, you often don’t know the conditions until you open a wall. The district has had to contend with some fairly extensive unknowns while also adhering to strict state and local standards for construction and safety. The district has been mindful of the bottom line and made needed changes to adhere to the budget while also being equitable to all school sites.
This bond measure seeks to make further progress on the master plan for all the schools. However, there have been some priorities identified — more work at Burlingame Intermediate School, which will be used by all the district’s students at some point; key modernizations to the district’s libraries; security cameras to address today’s potential threats; basic infrastructure like fixing roofs, new cabling and electrical work; an increase in capacity overall to accommodate growth; and possibly teacher housing at the district office site as is being considered by other districts to help address the rising cost of living and attract and retain teachers.
Taking on these issues is no small task. While the district has been able to patch and mend with smaller measures, a larger measure is needed to truly prepare for its future. And because of higher property valuation and other factors, the district is able to ask for a relatively small $25 per $100,000 assessed value for each property to get a $97 million bond measure. While this amount will not completely address the entirety of the district’s needs, it is a substantial investment into its needs both in the near term and well into the future.
Burlingame is known for its quality schools, and it is what makes it a destination for so many. This is not a reputation that dropped from the sky, it took work, dedication and savvy. The Burlingame Elementary School District is extremely well-managed with an administration that is both responsive and responsible and with a like-minded board that understands the nuanced needs of the community. The last bond measures were spent according to plan, with the right adjustments based on changing conditions. There is still work to be done, and the price for this commitment is well worth it. Vote yes on Measure O.
