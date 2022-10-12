In San Bruno’s District 4, there are two qualified, intelligent and well-intentioned candidates running for one seat. Incumbent Marty Medina is being challenged by Planning Commissioner Auros Harman and both bring much to the table, but in slightly different ways. Medina has long been known for his penchant for listening to the people and trying to act in their best interests. He likes to look at issues in different ways and sometimes acts like an outsider in trying to come up with common-sense solutions. Harman has the same characteristics, and also comes to issues with an analytic mindset that benefits from his natural intelligence and gentle demeanor. He is also part of the future of San Bruno, which hasn’t necessarily been represented on the council.
In an ideal setting, since there are two open seats on the council, both would be elected. But district elections mean they run against each other. In this instance, Harman deserves the nod as San Bruno enters its next iteration and contends with a new world of state mandates and broader potential for success.
