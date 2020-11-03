Before sitting down to write this column, I considered putting together another piece on politics. However, looking ahead to the day this would publish, I decided instead to write about something I’ve been wanting to share for some time now: my workouts with Reno.
When we moved to our new home two years ago, I immediately went searching for a place to have my morning coffee and, at the same time, enjoy some local banter. It was an aspect of San Carlos I enjoyed immensely at the Plantation on Laurel Street. Honestly, though, the place Sue and Young have is pretty unique. I wasn’t really expecting to have much luck in finding a place but fortunately I did.
That’s where I met my friend, Paul. It is he who kept telling me about his friend, Reno, an older gentleman he worked out with three times a week. He described the workouts as “not overly strenuous” and, in fact, they included a lot of talking and story telling. As someone who takes his workouts pretty seriously, it didn’t really interest me, so I kept putting Paul off. I am sorry I did.
Finally one morning, Paul invited me again to join him and Reno for a workout. I agreed. He gave me directions to Reno’s place and added these cautionary words: Don’t be late. The way Paul put it, Reno was German and punctuality was innate to him. He did not put up with lateness.
As scheduled, I showed up at noon. Right behind me in his truck was Paul. Out of his house and onto the porch came Reno, looking very serious and ready to do business. As it turned out, his appearance was a little deceptive. Reno was altogether friendly and he was happy to see me.
That was five months ago and in that time, except for the interruption of the fire evacuation, we have worked out every week, almost religiously. Yes, there has been the occasional appointment which has thrown one of us off schedule but otherwise we haven’t missed a beat.
Paul was right when he characterized the workouts as not too difficult, however, they do provide a good dose of fitness and sanity. It is particularly true these days. I hear stories of people not getting in their regular exercise, not socializing with friends nearly as much and not getting outdoors as they once did, due to places being closed or shut down because of the virus.
The workouts we do are pretty simple. We do four sets of 25 with Russian kettle bells and follow that with a walk through Reno’s neighborhood. We make it down and around the nearby school and then finish with a hefty hike up his steep driveway. Everything is done in an hour’s time and when it is over, it’s over. Reno doesn’t mess around. He usually ends with, “Well, see you fellas next time.” Punctuality and regularity are admirable traits of his.
One of the reasons I enjoy the workouts with Reno is because of the discussions we have. He has a very active mind and enjoys telling stories or sharing about philosophy. As he does, I typically find nuggets of truth which I have come to characterize as “Reno-isms.”
One day we were talking about his days as a power-lifter. Up until recently, he kept setting new world records for his age division. I asked him what kept him going. His answer was the first “Reno-ism.” He explained to me the difference between motivation and discipline. The way I summarized it, “Discipline is a better coach than motivation.”
Reno explained it this way: Motivation comes and goes depending on circumstances. For example, an athlete may be motivated by an upcoming competition. But once the competition is over, finding motivation again may be difficult. Discipline, on the other hand, powers through regardless of circumstances.
A “Reno-ism” he shared recently was, “You can out-eat your workouts.” I laughed when he said it and asked, “You mean like you can outspend your income?” His answer was, “Exactly right.” It demonstrated that sometimes, even though he is often talking about athletes and athletics, the lessons can be applied to the larger arena of life.
One might characterize my working out with Reno as one big “Reno-ism.” It is due in part to his being 15 years older than I am. The fact that he can stay in shape the way he does, remain active and keep his mind active, is a huge inspiration. The “Reno-ism,” therefore, is to always have someone in your life who is older than you, who inspires and shares with you their life experiences and wisdom. For that, you’re never too old.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
