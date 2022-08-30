Matt Grocott

Lately, I’ve seen a lot of videos pop up on YouTube with titles like, “Why I’m Leaving California.” Granted, after I watched the first one that came to my attention, YouTube made sure I would see many more. However, until recently, there were none and now there are a plethora. So what’s the reason?

The first one I watched gave insight from the perspective of a 29-year-old Asian female whose handle on YouTube is “Honey & Absinthe.” This young lady grew up and spent her entire life in the Los Angeles area, so her decision to leave wasn’t made easily. In her presentation, she outlined three areas she considered before deciding to pack up and leave: the cost of living, quality of life and opportunity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription