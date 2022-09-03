Editor,
Matt Grocott’s recent column (Why I'm leaving California) repeated a lot of the familiar reasons why people say they are leaving: homelessness, high taxation, the cost of housing, etc., blah, blah, blah.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Editor,
Matt Grocott’s recent column (Why I'm leaving California) repeated a lot of the familiar reasons why people say they are leaving: homelessness, high taxation, the cost of housing, etc., blah, blah, blah.
I know several people who have left for supposedly better places but those problem exist wherever they go.
Homelessness is on the rise in Texas, Nevada, Florida, Idaho, Montana and pretty much everywhere else. Texas has a higher tax burden on homeowners than California, even without an income tax as well as draconian government interference on everything but guns.
What Mr. Grocott avoids is the underlying reason many people leave blue states is being in the political minority. They prefer to be where they don’t have to logically justify their dislike of anyone who is not like them. Don’t tell me I’m biased. As I said, I have several conservative friends who have left for that very reason. I noted some of them who left for Washington are headed for Arkansas and Oklahoma stating similar dissatisfaction with the Pacific Northwest.
Moreover, the problems the expat Californians don’t like are coming to those states with them. Idahoans are particularly angry about how conservative Californians are pricing the native population out of new homes and cities.
Years ago a church elder told me, “If you ever find the perfect church, don’t go there. You’ll just ruin it.” Same could be said for leaving your home state.
Lou Covey
Redwood City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.