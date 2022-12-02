Jon Mays

Lots of small businesses won’t last more than 15 years. But what about a business that’s extremely susceptible to inflation and supply chain issues; involves a 20-hour-a-day operation with a wide variety of workers, including those who must immediately explain what they saw or learned every day; and also has to ensure every single thing is exactly right or risk a fierce complaint?

What if this business provides a watchdog service to ensure every other business, person or government in the area is doing the right thing? And if it provides an open forum for an exchange of ideas and opinions: A place for people to let others know what they are thinking and for others to know what they are thinking? And reaches about 83,000 people every single day?

