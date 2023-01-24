In January 2003, my husband and I gathered with 3,000 people in the Washington National Cathedral to protest the imminent invasion of Iraq. We planned to gird ourselves with prayer, word and music and march to the White House where, in an act of nonviolent civil disobedience, hundreds would kneel in prayer and, when asked to leave, would refuse and get arrested.
Keynote preacher the Rev. Raphael Warnock riveted us with words that reflected our horror that we were about to go to war based on a lie. Warnock did what powerful orators do, poetically, and emphatically, using the same phrase again and again. “Soul’s in danger!”
He was talking about America’s soul and he was right. As I sat there I thought about a friend, Ray McGovern. Before retiring from the CIA, he was responsible for preparing Presidential Daily Briefs. He and his cohorts had compellingly debunked the weapons of mass destruction lies. McGovern confronted Donald Rumsfeld about those lies on CNN, and despite eviscerating Rumsfeld, the march to war continued. So, there we were.
After the Rev. Warnock’s call to action, we walked from the Cathedral to the White House. Light snow had started to fall, the stars shining above, and I truly felt like we were marching in the light of God. At the White House there were speeches and prayers and then those who had planned civil disobedience moved into position. The police confronted them and they peacefully allowed themselves to be arrested. It was all very decent and orderly, which my Presbyterian friend Diana, who was arrested that night, appreciated.
Despite massive peaceful protests and clear evidence that the Bush administration was lying, we went to war. Years later we know how many dead and wounded paid for that lie. And years later, the Rev. Warnock’s words still ring true, our American soul, democracy, is in danger. The lies still run faster than the truth can get its shoes on and violence follows. At the Redwood City Library, late last year, protesters accused drag queens of sexualizing children. That night, a Colorado gunman killed five people at a gay bar hours before a family drag brunch. This week, a SWAT team arrested a Republican candidate in New Mexico for shooting up the homes of Democrats whom he blamed for his lost election, claiming the election was stolen. Election workers across the country have resigned because of vile threats against their lives based on the “stop the steal” lie.
Let’s be clear. The 2020 election was free, fair and Biden won. The 2022 election was free and fair and Kari Lake lost. COVID vaccines work. Climate change is real. You can’t teach people to be queer. You can teach people to hate, or love.
But we do know some conspiracy theories are true. Our government did purposely infect Black Americans with syphilis, did slip LSD into people’s drinks at bars, did fake the Gulf of Tonkin attack and did lie about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. So, we have to give each other a break when someone believes something ridiculous, because it might be true.
How do we proceed, though, when two thirds of Americans believe that democracy is in peril and we can’t agree on what’s true and what’s not? How do we save the soul of our nation that we all agree is in danger? Of course these questions are more profound than an 800-word column can tackle but let me, bereft of the oratory skills of a Rafael Warnock, try.
Consider truths that in my core I believe and have shared before. Most people are good, decent and want what’s best for themselves, their families and our country. Don’t defame people. Bearing false witness is truly a sin. Don’t accuse others of trying to destroy America. Remember that someone you think of as a villain is a hero in their own story. Never has there been a more diverse gathering of people, cultures, histories, experiences, religions, education and viewpoints than here in America. We are a unique and messy experiment. With our unprecedented diversity comes great strength and great conflicts. Conflicting ideas are good. Violence is bad. The rule of law is critical. Break laws? Accept the consequences. Disagree with them? Change them! Don’t boo, vote!
My friend Diana who got arrested in January 2003 sums it up best in her standard benediction. “Go out in peace. Have faith. Hold fast to what is good. Render to no one evil for evil. Strengthen the faint-hearted. Support the weak. Honor all people.” And when it comes to our favorite news sources, I’ll add Ronald Reagan’s advice to “trust but verify.” I believe that if each of us, despite our wildly divergent views, follows that call, our nation’s soul will be in much less danger.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.