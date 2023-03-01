For generations, Searsville Lake, located west of what is now Interstate 280 in the bucolic Menlo Park/Portola Valley area, was a favored haunt for Peninsula residents seeking aquatic fun in the summer sun.
Originally created by a dam, the lake, or reservoir, fed by Corte Madera Creek, was intended to be a source of drinking water for the Spring Valley Water Company in 1891. That didn’t work out. The water wasn’t suitable for the firm’s customers.
Stanford University purchased the reservoir and dam in 1919. Water was ticketed for activities at the university. Water released from the reservoir flows east along San Francisquito Creek on its way to San Francisco Bay.
Over time, Searsville Lake became popular as a recreational diversion. Sand was brought to the site to create a beach. Food was available. There were other pleasant options. There was easy road access. The dam itself was an attraction.
However, by the mid-1970s, problems had become too apparent. The dam, a sturdy masonry structure 65 feet in height, had created a growing backup of silt in the lake. There were serious flooding issues downstream when water had to be released during wet weather.
Silt continued to build. There were ecological concerns. Stanford created a biological preserve there and closed the lake to visitors. It’s been off limits for nearly 50 years. But the sediment accumulation and flooding continued. Now, according to university officials, a massive amount of silt has taken over 90% of the lake’s capacity.
After years of study, Stanford authorities have come up with a plan to ease that condition and, they fervently hope, better control flooding downstream in portions of Menlo Park, Palo Alto and East Palo Alto.
A key part of their solution is a novel notion: Build a tunnel and gate at the bottom of the dam to allow sediment to ease out of the lake over time as water is permitted to drain.
The aim would be to allow the sediment buildup to solve itself while, at the same time, making sure it doesn’t overwhelm the creek. It is also projected that the biological preserve’s ecosystem and all of the life forms therein will be enhanced in the process.
The proposal, combined with other watershed improvements nearby, will take some time to implement. There are a number of permissions that will have to be obtained from several agencies. But the process has commenced.
A SIGH OF RELIEF AT MILLS HIGH: The long drought is finally over for the athletic program at Mills High School. Last weekend’s Central Coast Section Division III basketball championship was its first team title in any sport, male or female, in the past 30 years.
The last section crown achieved on the Millbrae campus was produced in 1993 in girls’ cross country, according to the section’s website.
No matter what happens in this week’s state tourney, the Saturday victory over Santa Cruz was exhilarating (and a relief) for Mills; it was the female athletic program’s seventh section championship in school history.
The boys have just one CCS title, in cross country way back in 1967.
IT’S GOODBYE FOR NINE MORE EUCS: This winter has been a weather-related nightmare for far too many Peninsula property owners, cities, public safety operations and insurance companies.
But some businesses are thriving, among them tree surgery outfits. One example is Timberline Tree Service in Burlingame. Its crews have been laboring almost nonstop for weeks.
Its latest project: Surgery/removal of nine intrusive eucalyptus trees along Easton Drive in Burlingame. The firm received an emergency order to deal with them from the town this week.
Those trees may be cherished by some, but it’s goodbye nonetheless.
AUGIE NIETO PASSES AWAY AT 65: Augie Nieto had battled ALS with unflagging determination for 18 excruciating years.
In the process, he had become a national figure in the dogged search for a cure for the deadly neurological disease, helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in that illusive cause.
A former business executive in the fitness industry, he was a family member of your correspondent by marriage.
A brave example to us all, he mercifully passed away last week at age 65. His courageous fight was finally over.
